Airport MRT should be worth the wait: President Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Passengers have been waiting for the Mass Rapid Transit line to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for 20 years, so the government must make it worth the wait, President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday as she tried out the new system, which will be opened for a trial period on February 2.

After numerous delays, the government recently announced that the 51-kilometer line between Taipei Railway Station and the country’s main airport will be fully operational on March 2.

During the month leading up to that date, there will be a two-week period beginning Thursday when only reservations for groups of up to 40 people will be accepted. From February 16, individual passengers will be allowed after obtaining a number tag and during limited hours.

The president took a train from Taipei Rail Station to the airport’s Terminal 2 station, and then to the Taoyuan High-Speed Rail Station, where she said she hoped the new year might bring a new situation, and the Airport MRT would help Taiwan’s traffic environment to move toward a new milestone.

During the initial trial period, trains will only run between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with the normal hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. being introduced on March 2.

Officials reportedly expect at least 700,000 people to board the new trains during the trial period. From March 2, tickets will be half price for a month, with the normal tariffs to start on April 2.

There will be two types of services, Express trains aimed at airport passengers, and Commuter trains which will stop at more stations and are expected to function as an important transportation link between Zhongli, Taoyuan and Taipei.