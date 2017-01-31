BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

NKOREA-CHALLENGING TRUMP — North Korea will be casting a dark — and nuclear — shadow over U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' first foray abroad. When Mattis calls on South Korea and Japan from Wednesday he will be visiting Washington's two staunchest allies in Asia. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 730 words, photos.

INDONESIA-TSUNAMI WARNING SYSTEM — Indonesia's tsunami detection system, made up of seafloor sensors that communicate with transmitting buoys on the surface, has been rendered useless by vandals and lack of funding. Now Indonesian and U.S. scientists say they've developed a way to dispense with the expensive buoys and possibly add crucial extra minutes of warning for vulnerable coastal cities. By Stephen Wright. SENT: 990 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US TRAVEL— The White House had assured Australia that its passport-holders won't be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the Australian prime minister said on Tuesday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 320 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-PEDESTRIANS STRUCK — A sixth person died in hospital 10 days after a man with a history of mental health and drug issues drove a car through a lunch-time crowd in a pedestrian-only street in Australia's second largest city, police said on Monday. SENT: 150 words.

THAILAND-TOURISM — Thailand received a record 32.59 million foreign visitors last year, with revenue beating expectations and likely to exceed previous forecasts this year by growing 10 percent or more, officials said. SENT: 370 words.

NEW ZEALAND-ANTARTIC RESCUE — A Dutch tourist aboard a cruise ship near Antarctica who suffered a suspected stroke was successfully evacuated Tuesday to a U.S. base on the frozen continent. By Nick Perry. SENT: 300 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan's central bank has ended its first board meeting of the year with a decision to keep its lax monetary policy and negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 6300 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian shares slipped Tuesday, after a drop on Wall Street set off by jitters by President Donald Trump's travel ban. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 320 words, photos.

