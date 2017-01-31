World Order is coming to perform at 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei City's Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT) said on Tuesday that it has invited World Order, the famous Japanese band, to perform at the opening of the 2017 Taipei Lantern Festival, with performance being scheduled on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at the festival's Main Display Area at Ximending near MRT Ximen Station.

The TPEDOIT said World Order has released a video clip on its official website and Facebook to announce their appearance in Taipei. In the video they said “Happy Lunar New Year” and “Be there or be square” in Chinese and announced that they will start their performance at the opening of the lantern festival.

World Order is a Japanese band formed by Genki Sudo following his retirement from mixed martial arts. The band is best known for their choreographed robotic dance performances in public places.

World Order consists of a group of male dancers. The group has gained high praise, particularly from abroad, for their play on the visual stereotype of Japanese office workers.

The city’s department of transportation said the venue of the lantern festival is located between MRT Beimen Station and MRT Ximen Station, and part of the roads adjacent to the venue will be closed from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, the opening day. The department urged the public to take public transportation to attend the festival.