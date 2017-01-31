Brazil's Pato latest to head to Chinese Super League

BEIJING (AP) — Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato has signed with Tianjin Quanjian, the latest major acquisition by the Chinese Super League.

Pato posted on Twitter that he was "very happy" to join Quanjian from Spanish club Villarreal. Tianjin did not immediately confirm a report in Chinese state media that his transfer fee was 18 million euros ($19.3 million).

The 27-year-old Pato scored six goals in 24 appearances for Villarreal after playing just twice during a disappointing loan spell at English giants Chelsea. He has been in and out of Villarreal's starting lineup amid rumors of a transfer to China.

Quanjian, promoted to China's Super League after winning the second-tier last year, also acquired Belgium's Axel Witsel this month.

Other prominent players heading to China include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez and Brazilian midfielder Oscar.