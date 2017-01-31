Chunri Township promotes tribal tourism with ancient trail, coffee and slate houses

The Chunri Township government of Pingtung County has been stepping up its promotional efforts to attract more people to enjoy the rich tourism resources in the tribal township.

Chunri is a Paiwan tribal township, and within its territory there are several amazing places to explore, including the Jinshueiying ancient trail, Laocijia slate houses, the Da Han Mountain, and the Lili River underground stream irrigation system.

Laocijia slate houses, photo source: Flickr

The township is also rich in agricultural produce, including mango, wax apple, coffee, and organic vegetables on the Da Han Mountain.

Chunri coffee

Township chief Ko Tze-chiang said that the Jinshueiying ancient trail, which is a cross-island trail connecting Fangliao Towhshop, Pingtung County with Dawu Township, Taitung County is the most well-trodden ancient trail in Taiwan and is home to at least a million purple crow butterflies.

The Jinshueiying National Trail, which is the eastern section of the Jinshueiying ancient trail, is 15.4 kilometers in length and is a very popular trail among hikers.

The Lili River underground stream irrigation system has existed since the Japanese colonial period, and is one of the only two underground stream irrigation systems from that period, Ko added.

Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Meng-an said that the county government will prepare an application for Laocijia slate houses to be listed as a World Heritage Site.

Moreover, Chunri Township and Laiyi Township are the only two townships in the county that have psychics and the county government plans to open psychic schools in the future, he added.

A psychic in Chunri Township