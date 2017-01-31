Premier: Trump ban doesn't affect Australia passport holders

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian prime minister says the White House has assured Australia that its passport-holders won't be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made the announcement Tuesday after 15-year-old Pouya Ghadirian said the U.S. Consulate in Melbourne refused him a visa Monday to go on a school trip to the United States because he had an Iranian passport as well as an Australian passport.

Turnbull says the case of Ghadirian, who was born in Melbourne to Iranian parents, could be reconsidered by American authorities, although he was not familiar with the reasons behind the visa refusal.

Trump signed an executive order last week banning immigration for citizens of Muslim-majority nations for 90 days.