BC-Trump-Travel Ban,ADVISORY

Editors, news directors,

A rundown of some of the stories planned in the current news cycle and in the next 24 hours relating to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times Eastern). Plans are subject to change:

___

MONDAY

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-FALLOUT — In a remarkable sign of early discord, President Donald Trump's key Cabinet advisers — as well as Republican congressional leaders — distance themselves from the White House's controversial refugee and immigration ban, claiming they were not consulted and were blindsided by the timing. By White House Correspondent Julie Pace. UPCOMING: 920 words, photos, video.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-LIMBO — Thousands of people are stuck in limbo days after President Donald Trump barred travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries. By John Rogers. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m., photos, video. With TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-SUPPORTERS — In the states that propelled Trump to the White House, his fans are all but giddy over his refugee ban. UPCOMING: 750 words by 4 p.m., photos; TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-INTERPRETERS — Combat veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan say they are outraged at Trump's refugee ban. UPCOMING: 700 words by 5 p.m., photos, video.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-SUPPORTERS — Don't talk about airport protests in Trump Country. In the places that propelled Donald Trump to the White House, the president's fans couldn't be much happier with his executive order temporarily banning refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries. SENT: 800 words, photos.

TRUMP — Defiant in the face of international backlash, President Trump heads into his second week in office defending his sweeping immigration order. By Catherine Lucey and Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 940 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-FACT CHECK — How many were affected? and OBAMA-TRUMP — Former President Obama praises protesters.

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-LEGAL — The legal fight over President Trump's refugee ban is likely to turn on the extent of the president's authority to control access to America's borders and whether targeting people from a particular region in the world violates the Constitution. By Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker. SENT: 660 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-JORDAN — Jordanian King Abdullah II's visit to Washington this week tests President Trump's ability to maintain key Arab alliances while cracking down on immigration from some Muslim countries. By Josh Lederman. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

TRUMP-MIDEAST-ANALYSIS — Trump's travel ban comes as Mideast security and economic ties become ever-more valuable. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-IRAQ — Iraqi lawmakers call for ban on Americans after Trump order (sent); TRUMP-REFUGEES-THE LATEST.

BRITAIN-TRUMP VISIT — President Donald Trump's order barring U.S. entry to people from seven majority Muslim nations is "divisive, discriminatory and wrong," British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says. SENT: 670 words, photos.

___

TUESDAY

TRUMP-ATTORNEYS GENERAL

SEATTLE — Washington became the first state to sue the Trump administration with a filing Monday over the president's executive order restricting refugees and immigration. It likely will not be standing alone for long. Since Trump was elected, Democratic state attorneys general have been forming a coordinated wall of legal resistance over immigration, environmental protections, health care and other major issues. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told The Associated Press that lawyers, including attorneys general, are having an "awakening" regarding the Trump administration: "This is a president who does not have respect for the rule of the law," he says. "That's something that bothers a lot of people." By Geoff Mulvihill and Martha Bellisle. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3 a.m. Tuesday, photos.

___

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-LEGAL RESIDENTS — An explainer on the complicated process of getting legal residency in the U.S., broken down into categories: work visas, student visas, humanitarian visas, etc. By Astrid Galvan. UPCOMING: Chunky text by 3 a.m. Tuesday, photos.

___

TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN-UNIVERSITY RESEARCH

BOSTON — Presidents at many U.S. colleges worry that Trump's immigration ban will disrupt research and steer top scientists to competing countries. Research between the U.S. and Iran in particular has flourished in recent years but could cool under the ban. Some schools say their academic partnerships are now in jeopardy, including a Columbia Law conference being organized with a think tank in Yemen. Meanwhile, scholars from around the world are boycotting U.S. conferences over the ban. By Collin Binkley. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m. Tuesday, photos.

The AP