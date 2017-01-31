Family of US passengers on Germanwings plane file lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of an American mother and daughter killed when a pilot deliberately flew an airliner into a mountainside are suing the German airline, its parent company and the U.S. airline that sold them their tickets.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia on behalf of the husband and son of Yvonne Selke, who was killed along with her daughter, Emily. The co-pilot of Germanwings Flight 9525 locked the captain out of the cockpit and crashed the plane in a remote area of the French Alps nearly two years ago. The two Virginia women were the only Americans on board the plane.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Germanwings, its parent company, Lufthansa Airlines, and United Airlines, which is headquartered in Chicago.