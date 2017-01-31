A look at of 3 victims of Canada mosque shooting

They were fathers, one was a businessman, one a university professor — men gathered for evening prayers at a Quebec City mosque when it was attacked in a shooting that authorities call a terrorist act.

Six people were killed and 19 others wounded in the Sunday night attack on the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in the provincial capital. More than 50 people were inside went the shooting began.

A day later, community members talked Monday about some of the men who died:

___

Azzedine Soufiane: a grocer and butcher with three children.

Local imam Karim Elabed described Soufiane as an important member of the community and a longtime Quebec City resident who helped guide newcomers to the provincial capital.

"Mr. Soufiane was someone who was well known in Quebec because he opened one of the first community businesses here," said Elabed, an imam at a mosque in nearby Levis, Quebec.

"Myself, when I arrived here eight years ago, (his shop) was the first place I learned about and pretty much all of Quebec's Muslims did their groceries there."

___

Khaled Belkacemi: a professor in the food science department at the Universite Laval.

"Our university community is in mourning today," rector Denis Briere said in a statement. "We mourn the death of an esteemed member of the faculty and the university, a devoted and beloved man of his colleagues and students."

Mohamed Labidi, vice president at the mosque where the attack occurred, said Belkacemi was a good friend.

"He wouldn't have hurt anyone," Labidi said. "He was so kind and gentle. He had one child."

___

Abdelkrim Hassen: an information technology worker for the government with a wife and three daughters.

He was described by his friend Ali Hamadi, who said he left the mosque a few minutes before the shooting began.