Sixth person dies after car hits pedestrians in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A sixth person has died in hospital 10 days after a man with a history of mental health and drug issues drove a car through a lunch-time crowd in a pedestrian-only street in Australia's second largest city.

A police statement says a 33-year-old woman died on Monday night. Nine victims remain in hospital after a stolen sedan caused havoc in downtown Melbourne on Jan. 20. One of the patients is in a critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver has been charged with five counts of murder and faces a life prison sentence if convicted. Police say he has more charges pending.