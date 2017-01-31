Inauguration Day charges against 3 journalists dropped

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have dropped felony rioting charges against three more journalists who were arrested after protesters broke windows and torched a limousine in Washington on Inauguration Day.

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed motions Monday to dismiss charges against Matthew Hopard, John Keller and Alexander Rubenstein.

All three were working as journalists chronicling the mayhem in downtown Washington after President Donald Trump was sworn into office. A group of self-described anarchists broke windows at businesses and destroyed other property. Police arrested 230 people and charged them with felony rioting, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Charges against another journalist, Evan Engel, were dropped on Friday. Two other people who identified themselves as journalists still face charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office has declined to comment on those cases.