BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/31 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 151.70 152.05 149.70 151.15 Down 1.25
May 154.30 154.50 152.15 153.70 Down 1.20
Jul 156.75 156.85 154.50 156.05 Down 1.15
Sep 158.65 159.10 156.75 158.30 Down 1.15
Dec 162.05 162.05 159.90 161.40 Down 1.15
Mar 164.25 164.30 163.50 164.30 Down 1.15
May 166.10 166.10 165.80 165.95 Down 1.15
Jul 167.60 167.60 167.30 167.50 Down 1.10
Sep 169.10 169.10 168.65 168.90 Down 1.20
Dec 170.80 171.30 170.80 171.10 Down 1.15
Mar 173.50 173.50 173.10 173.35 Down 1.15
May 174.75 Down 1.15
Jul 176.05 Down 1.20
Sep 177.40 Down 1.15
Dec 178.60 Down 1.10