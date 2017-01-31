New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|151.70
|152.05
|149.70
|151.15
|Down 1.25
|May
|154.30
|154.50
|152.15
|153.70
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|156.75
|156.85
|154.50
|156.05
|Down 1.15
|Sep
|158.65
|159.10
|156.75
|158.30
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|162.05
|162.05
|159.90
|161.40
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|164.25
|164.30
|163.50
|164.30
|Down 1.15
|May
|166.10
|166.10
|165.80
|165.95
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|167.60
|167.60
|167.30
|167.50
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|169.10
|169.10
|168.65
|168.90
|Down 1.20
|Dec
|170.80
|171.30
|170.80
|171.10
|Down 1.15
|Mar
|173.50
|173.50
|173.10
|173.35
|Down 1.15
|May
|174.75
|Down 1.15
|Jul
|176.05
|Down 1.20
|Sep
|177.40
|Down 1.15
|Dec
|178.60
|Down 1.10