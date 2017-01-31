  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2017/01/31 04:20

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2098 2109 2074 2078 Down 17
May 2108 2112 2074 2079 Down 22
Jul 2123 2126 2088 2093 Down 23
Sep 2142 2143 2109 2113 Down 21
Dec 2164 2167 2134 2137 Down 19
Mar 2185 2189 2157 2159 Down 18
May 2176 2176 2175 2176 Down 18
Jul 2205 2205 2189 2193 Down 15
Sep 2207 2209 2206 2209 Down 12
Dec 2227 2229 2227 2229 Down 10