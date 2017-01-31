BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2098
|2109
|2074
|2078
|Down
|17
|May
|2108
|2112
|2074
|2079
|Down
|22
|Jul
|2123
|2126
|2088
|2093
|Down
|23
|Sep
|2142
|2143
|2109
|2113
|Down
|21
|Dec
|2164
|2167
|2134
|2137
|Down
|19
|Mar
|2185
|2189
|2157
|2159
|Down
|18
|May
|2176
|2176
|2175
|2176
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2205
|2205
|2189
|2193
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2207
|2209
|2206
|2209
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2227
|2229
|2227
|2229
|Down
|10