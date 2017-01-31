Business events scheduled for Tuesday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for November, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for January, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.