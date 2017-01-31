US wrestlers planning to travel to Iran despite travel ban

The executive director of USA Wrestling says the American team still plans to compete in an upcoming tournament in Iran, one of seven countries singled out by President Donald Trump's 90-day ban on travel to the U.S.

USA Wrestling's Rich Bender says the Americans have "every intention" of traveling to Kermanshah for the men's freestyle World Cup on Feb. 16-17.

Bender added that the U.S. federation been given assurances from the Iranians that special attention is being given to their applications. The scheduled trip to Iran will be the first major test for U.S. athletes travelling to one of the seven nations affected by Trump's order.