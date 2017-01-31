BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday Jan. 31

TODAY

Oil giant Exxon Mobil and health insurer Aetna report their quarterly earnings. The Conference Board releases its consumer confidence index for January.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Rite Aid sank after Walgreens lowered its buyout offer for the drugstore rival and raised the number of stores it will unload to secure the deal.

CENTERPIECE

The U.S. deficit is forecast to increase by more than $9 trillion over the next decade, with soaring interest payments on the national debt one of the main causes.

STORY STOCKS

American Airlines (AAL)

Fitbit (FIT)

Rite Aid (RAD)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

Tempur Sealy (TPX)

Newmont Mining (NEM)

Halliburton (HAL)

Ixia (XXIA)

FUND FOCUS

Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets (FIMKX)

The fund's low-risk approach has helped it when emerging markets are struggling, though it hasn't done as well recently. Morningstar says the fund emphasizes "companies that show strong, sustainable growth" and little debt.

