Still in exile, Shakhtar Donetsk picks new home

MOSCOW (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk is on the move again.

After nearly three years in exile because of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Shakhtar says it has completed a deal to move into the 40,000-capacity Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv for its games in 2017.

The stadium was a venue for the 2012 European Championship and was formerly home to club side Metalist Kharkiv before its financial collapse last year.

Shakhtar has not been able to play in its home city of Donetsk since 2014 because the city is under the control of Russian-backed separatists.

Since then, the former UEFA Cup and nine-time Ukrainian champions have played in various grounds around other cities in Ukraine, using a stadium in the western city of Lviv for European matches.