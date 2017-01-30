WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-FESTIVE FEDERER

UNDATED — Roger Federer needed his exhausted legs for one last big effort Sunday night — going out dancing to celebrate his remarkable 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. By Trevor Marshallsea. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-WHAT WE LEARNED

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer always believed he had more Grand Slam titles left in him. He just didn't think it would happen like this, playing in his first tournament following a six-month injury layoff. Or against his biggest rival in the game, Rafael Nadal. By Justin Bergman. SENT: 735 words, photos.

HKN--ALL-STAR GAME

LOS ANGELES — Wayne Simmonds' first All-Star weekend after a nine-year NHL career was strange enough. Having Wayne Gretzky for a coach made it even more surreal. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 890 words, photos.

GLF--FARMERS INSURANCE

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm delivered on his potential at Torrey Pines, adding his name to the burgeoning list of young stars. Rahm made two eagles over his final six holes and shot 30 on the back nine to win the Farmers Insurance Open. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 835 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Valencia visits Las Palmas looking for its third consecutive victory in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 150 words by 2230 GMT.

Also:

— SOC--ENGLAND-TRANSFERS — Palace signs Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland. SENT: 160 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand overcame one of the greatest allround performances in one-day cricket history by Australian rookie Marcus Stoinis to win the first match of the Chappell-Hadlee series on Monday by a threadbare six runs. SENT: 760 words.

CRI--INDIA-BCCI REFORMS

NEW DELHI — India's top court on Monday appointed four administrators to run the business operations of Indian cricket's ruling body and carry out reforms to its set-up. SENT: 310 words.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--SUPER BOWL-PINGPONG BROTHERHOOD

FLOWERY BRANCH, Georgia — For the Atlanta Falcons, brotherhood begins at three pingpong tables in the middle of the locker room. That's where friendships are forged and friendly wagers settled. And when that little white ball starts flying, look out! By Paul Newberry. SENT: 645 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Hawks edge Knicks in fourth overtime SENT: 970 words, photos.

— LUG--WORLDS-US MEDALS — 'Selfless acts' help US win silver in relay at luge worlds. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 460 words.

