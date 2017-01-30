Germany: autopsies ordered on bodies of 6 dead teens

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have ordered that autopsies be conducted on the bodies of six teenagers who were found dead at a garden house in Bavaria.

The owner of the garden in Arnstein, some 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four other young men on Sunday morning. All were aged 18 or 19. He went to the house after failing to reach his children, who had held a party there on Saturday night.

Prosecutors and police said in a statement Monday that there is still no solid information on what happened but there are no indications at this point of a violent crime. In addition to the autopsies, investigators ordered blood tests to determine whether any "extraneous substances" were present.