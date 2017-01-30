5 Indian soldiers die 3 days after rescue from Kashmir snow

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says five soldiers rescued last week from snow that caved in on them as they patrolled along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan have died.

Indian army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said the soldiers died Monday after they were flown from the frontier area of Machil to the region's main city of Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Last week, 15 Indian soldiers and five civilians, including four members of a family, were killed when avalanches hit military posts and homes in Kashmir.

Avalanches and landslides have caused some of the heaviest casualty tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the Line of Control.