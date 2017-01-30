BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MYANMAR-ASSASSINATION — Myanmar politicians, activists and others shocked by the assassination of a longtime adviser to leader Aung San Suu Kyi gather at a cemetery for an emotional funeral ceremony, while police investigate the motive for the killing. Ko Ni, a prominent lawyer and member of Myanmar's Muslim minority, was shot in the head at close range as he walked out of the Yangon airport Sunday. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 760 words, photos.

INDONESIA-TRUMP-TRAVEL BAN — Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, says U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. could hurt the global fight against terrorism. SENT: 230 words.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle refugees languishing in Pacific island camps despite the U.S. toughening its stance on Muslim immigration, the Australian prime minister says. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 420 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-TRUMP-ASIA — The United States will stay committed to remaining a Pacific power despite potential policy changes under President Donald Trump's new administration, officials say. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 350 words.

PHILIPPINES-DRUG CRACKDOWN — The Philippine police chief stops the use of the national police force in anti-drug operations and disbands all police anti-narcotics units after the brutal crackdown was used as a cover by rogue officers to kidnap and kill a South Korean man. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 550 words.

MALAYSIA-CHINA-MISSING BOAT — Malaysian authorities expand the search for five Chinese tourists and a boat crew member still missing at sea two days after their boat sank off Borneo island. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

CHINA-IRON FIREWORKS — Inside a dark amphitheater near China's Great Wall, four performers carry long, wooden spoons filled with molten iron. Each performer throws the iron against a giant wall, lighting up the night in an array of orange showers and sparkles. By Helene Franchineau. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CHINA-TIGER ATTACK — A tiger-mauling death at a Chinese zoo is under investigation by local authorities who say the victim climbed a fence into the tiger's enclosure. SENT: 300 words.

KASHMIR-SNOW — The Indian army says five soldiers rescued last week from snow that caved in on them as they patrolled along the highly militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan have died. SENT: 120 words.

JAPAN--OBIT-FATHER OF PAC-MAN — Masaya Nakamura, the "Father of Pac-Man" who founded the Japanese video game company behind the hit creature-gobbling game, dies at age 91. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT — A 23-year-old dental student from France wins the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held in the Philippines, saying her triumph will make the beauty contest more popular in Europe. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares fall in Europe and Asia, rattled by weak data and the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 630 words, photos.

JAPAN-TOYOTA — Toyota relinquishes the title of the world's biggest automaker, reporting that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million. General Motors reports its tally next week. If GM's number falls short, it will be the first time the German automaker becomes No. 1. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 500 words, photos.

