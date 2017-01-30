India's top court names administrators to run cricket set-up

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's top court has appointed four administrators to run the business operations of Indian cricket's ruling body and carry out reforms to its set-up.

The Supreme Court decision on Monday came less than a month after it removed two of the country's most powerful cricket administrators, Board of Control for Cricket in India President Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, for failing to introduce reforms as recommended by a retired judge in the wake of a scandal in the Indian Premier League tournament.

Vinod Rai, a top retired government auditor, will head a four-member-committee of administrators, said Aditya Verma, a petitioner in the case.

The court rejected the federal government's plea to appoint the Sports Ministry Secretary as one of the administrators, citing its ruling debarring government officials from holding office in the BCCI.