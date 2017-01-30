Israel police: January shooting in Haifa was 'terror' attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say an attack by an Arab resident in the port city of Haifa earlier this month was a "terror" attack.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says the investigation shows the man shot two Jews in separate attacks on Jan. 3, killing one and wounding the other.

Since 2015, Palestinian attackers have carried out numerous stabbings, shootings and assaults using cars, killing 41 Israelis and two visiting Americans. During the same time, Israeli forces have killed 235 Palestinians. Israel says most of them were attackers.

Such attacks are unusual in Haifa, where Jews, Muslims and Christians coexist together.

Israel says the violence is fueled by a Palestinian campaign of incitement, compounded by social media. Palestinians say it stems from frustration over decades of Israeli rule.