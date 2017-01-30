Photo of the Day: Dough figurines

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- An 80-year-old craftsman surnamed Cheng, sells traditional hand-made dough figurines from his antique bike stall on a corner of Fuzhong road in New Taipei City's Banqiao District.

His brightly-colored figurines, molded into the shape of zodiac animals and characters from the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, are made from flour, sticky rice, natural beeswax, water, and food coloring.

The exact date of the origin of this ancient art form is not known, but artifacts have been unearthed in Xinjiang dating back to the Song and Yuan dynasties. In addition to dragons and Three Kingdoms characters, Cheng has added a modern touch by incorporating contemporary characters such as Pikachu and Sponge Bob.

In an interview with CNA Mr. Cheng said he has been making the figurines for 60 years having learned the craft from his uncle when he was a child. He laments that there is no one interested in carrying on the art now.