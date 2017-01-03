7 Hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Taoyuan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Economic Affairs Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection today called on residents to check gas stoves and water heaters to ensure they meet the five major safety points in order to prevent the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The need for such safety measures was highlighted after seven people in Taoyuan’s Luzhu District were sent to the hospital, with one 54-year-old woman in a coma, due to carbon monoxide poisoning, Apple Daily reported. The woman regained consciousness after 30 minutes of emergency treatment at the hospital.

The Taoyuan City Fire Department was dispatched to the 20th floor of the community at 5:00 pm yesterday after residents reported dizziness, vomiting and weakness in their limbs. Authorities believe that the use of a water heater with poor ventilation due closed doors and windows was the culprit of the incident.

All seven people remained at the hospital overnight for observation.

Eighteen incidents of carbon monoxide poisoning have been reported this month, according to National Fire Agency statistics released on January 26.

Residents are reminded to ensure adequate ventilation when using gas for heaters, cooking or hot water. Carbon monoxide detectors are also recommended to prevent potentially fatal incidents.

The bureau noted that December to February is the peak for carbon monoxide poisoning incidents in Taiwan due to the colder weather. The risk also increases with improperly installed gas stoves and water heaters. The bureau reminds residents to follow installation instructions and use proper precautions during use, including adequate ventilation.

The five major points that should be followed are:

1. A "product inspection logo" (商品檢驗標識) should be affixed to all gas appliances.

2. Consumers should choose products based on installation site ventilation, type of gas used and appliance use. For example, outdoor (RF) water heaters should be installed in a well-ventilated outdoor space; optional indoor gas water heaters such as semi-closed forced exhaust (FE) and sealed forced exhaust (FF) and other water heaters require the appropriate exhaust pipe.

3. Consumers should have gas appliances installed by a qualified technician.

4. Ensure proper ventilation when using gas appliances. Avoid hanging curtains in windows around gas appliances as it may prevent ventilation. Windows should remain open when using gas appliances. Window screens and air vents should be cleaned regularly to prevent dust and dirt accumulation that could hinder proper ventilation.

5. Carry out regular maintenance and safety inspections of gas appliances by a qualified technician or the original technical staff. This is especially important for appliances that have been in use for more than five years as aging parts increase the risk of accidents.