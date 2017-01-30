BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

INDONESIA-TRUMP TRAVEL BAN — Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, says President Donald Trump's ban on citizens of seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. could hurt the global fight against terrorism.

AUSTRALIA-US REFUGEES — President Donald Trump had agreed to keep an Obama administration promise to resettle refugees languishing in Pacific island camps despite the U.S. toughening its stance on Muslim immigration, the Australian prime minister said Monday. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 430 words, photos.

MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT — A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines. By Teresa Cerojano. SENT: 540 words, photos.

CHINA-TIGER ATTACK — A tiger-mauling death at a Chinese zoo is under investigation by local authorities who say the victim climbed a fence into the tiger's enclosure. SENT: 200 words.

MALAYSIA-CHINA-MISSING BOAT — Malaysian authorities expanded the search Monday for six people, including five Chinese tourists, still missing two days after their boat sank off Borneo island. Twenty-two people were rescued, but three Chinese tourists died. By EILEEN NG. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH - The new U.S. administration is heating up rhetoric over the South China Sea with a promise to challenge China's occupation of disputed islands. Beijing is responding cautiously, appealing for calm and direct negotiations involving claimants. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE

JAPAN-TOYOTA — Toyota has relinquished the title of the world's biggest automaker, reporting Monday that it sold 10.175 million vehicles worldwide in 2016, fewer than Volkswagen's 10.31 million. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 300 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Most financial markets were closed in Asia on Monday for lunar new year holidays, but shares fell in Japan and Australia on uncertainty over the potential impact of President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 560 words.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Scott McDonald. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.