Taiwan Navy reveals video of future guided-missile destroyer

ROC Navy has released an animated video showing a future destroyer in combat employing numerous weapons

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/30 16:49

Screen capture from NCSIST video

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) has released an animated video of a future guided-missile destroyer being designed for the Republic of China (Taiwan) Navy in a simulated battle.

The video appears to show the warship outfitted with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar arrays likely for air and missile defense systems. There also seems to be a second set of radar arrays on a smaller mast on the aft of the vessel, which the website Navy Recognition believes could be X-band radar

In terms of anti-missile/aircraft defense the ship looks to be equipped with 16 Sea Oryx naval air defense missiles, a type of surface-to-air missile (SAM).

There are also 4 modules of a vertical launching system (VLS) with 8 cells each for a total of 32 missiles, which could be a naval version of the Tien Kung III (天弓導彈, Sky Bow) anti-ballistic missile (ABM) system that is 85 percent based on American Patriot missile technology. 

To battle surface vessels, the destroyer is equipped with 16 anti-ship missiles, and the video shows the launch of the new Hsiung Feng III (雄風三型, Brave Wind III) missiles. 

Lastly, the warship looks to have a BAE Systems 5 inch Mark 45 Mod 4 naval gun mounted on the forward deck and a helicopter pad on the aft deck.  

According to Navy Recognition, the destroyer's displacement will be between 6,000 and 8,000 tons, with the first tranche of US$600 million in funding expected this year and the lead ship slated to be delivered in 2019.

The following is the animated video depicting the future destroyer in combat:

 
