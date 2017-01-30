Hawks edge Knicks in fourth overtime

ATLANTA (AP) — Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 in the NBA on Sunday.

The Knicks' first four-overtime game in 66 years lasted almost four hours. Millsap logged 60 minutes. Five players, including Anthony and Atlanta's Dwight Howard, fouled out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Courtney Lee sank a 26-foot tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second OT and sank the tying free throws late in the third extra period.

It was the Knicks' first four-overtime game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost at Rochester. Atlanta's last four-overtime game was a win over Utah on March 25, 2012.

The Knicks held out guard Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle Friday night in a victory over Charlotte.

Millsap also had 19 rebounds and seven assists.

CAVALIERS 107, THUNDER 91

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and Cleveland played one of its better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City.

The Cavs have won two straight after the NBA champions lost six of eight amid internal turmoil sparked by James criticizing the team's roster following a recent loss.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double, but only made 7 of 26 shots for the Thunder, who had won three straight.

Cleveland All-Star forward Kevin Love didn't play in the second half because of back spasms, and will undergo medical tests and not accompany the team on its trip to Dallas. Love has been dealing with back issues since he came to Cleveland and he missed a game this month with spasms.

WARRIORS 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 111

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors overcame Stephen Curry's absence to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111.

Curry didn't play because of stomach flu, missing his first game of the season. Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors, who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

CJ McCollum had 25 points for Portland, which had won its last three games. Golden State swept all four games against the Blazers this season.

The Blazers trailed by 10 points to start the fourth quarter, but McCollum's 3-pointer pulled the Blazers to 90-89 with 8:22 left. Al-Farouq Aminu's driving layup tied it at 93, but Portland couldn't manage to get in front.

BULLS 121, 76ERS 108

CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points while Robin Lopez added a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds to help Chicago beat Philadelphia.

After a week of tension, the Bulls bounced back from consecutive home losses to Atlanta and Miami despite blowing a 20-point lead.

Butler and Dwyane Wade returned to the starting lineup after being benched as starters Friday night in a blowout loss to the Heat. Wade and Butler were critical of teammates after they blew a late double-digit lead in a loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. Rajon Rondo responded to his teammates' criticism on an Instagram post on Thursday, taking multiple shots at the team leadership.

Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 31 points for Philadelphia, and Robert Covington added 21 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

MAVERICKS 105, SPURS 101

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seth Curry scored 24 points as Dallas snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio, which lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Dallas escaped a turnover with 25 seconds left when officials ruled Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout before Danny Green tipped the ball away from Curry. The Mavericks finished with seven turnovers, the lowest by a Spurs opponent this season.

PACERS 120, ROCKETS 101

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 33 points and nine rebounds while hounding James Harden on defense most of the night, leading Indiana past Houston for its third straight victory

Clearly, Harden was not himself on the last leg of a five-game trip. He was 3 of 17 from the field, 2 of 10 on 3-pointers, had eight turnovers and 15 points. He also had five rebounds and eight assists.

Ryan Anderson led the Rockets with 27 points.

MAGIC 114, RAPTORS 113

TORONTO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench to help Orlando beat Toronto.

Vucevic, who also had five assists, keyed a late-second quarter surge that saw the Magic close the first half on a 21-2 run to take the lead for good in snapping a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Toronto's leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle and had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Toronto is 1-6 in its last seven.

WIZARDS 107, PELICANS 94

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists and Bradley Beal scored 27 points as Washington beat New Orleans to extend its winning streak to four.

Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards. They briefly squandered a 17-point halftime lead, but regained control for good with a pivotal 8-0 run in the middle of the third quarter highlighted by 3s by Beal and Morris.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 assists.