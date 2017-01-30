Taiwan citizens unaffected by Trump’s travel suspension: AIT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese citizens visiting the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (WVP) would not be affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration order, said the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Sunday.

Trump signed an executive order on Friday suspending entry of all refugees and barring immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Trump’s order also called for immediate suspension of the Visa Interview Waiver Program, which allows citizens of specific countries to renew a visa without having to attend an interview.

The move has triggered widespread confusion over how the suspension might be applied and how many countries will be affected by it.

AIT spokesperson Sonia Urbom said in response to media queries Sunday that the Visa Waiver Program (WVP), which permits citizens of over 30 countries to travel to the United States for short-term periods without having to obtain a visa, still applies to Taiwanese visitors, while noting that the "Visa Interview Waiver Program" is not the same as the "Visa Waiver Program"

The suspension of the Visa Interview Waiver Program will make interviews mandatory for all non-immigrant visa seekers.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in the United States against Trump’s executive order. Tens of thousands of people rallied and marched at airports across the country on Saturday and continued into Sunday to denounce Trump’s move and voice their outrage.