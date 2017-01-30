EPA warns of 'unhealthy' air quality for much of Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) forecast "unhealthy" air quality for many areas of western Taiwan and the offshore islands on Monday.

The EPA has issued an orange alert for northern Taiwan, Nantou, Hsinchu, Yunlin, Chiayi, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Matsu for Monday. The EPA is advising sensitive groups such as those with respiratory problems and allergies to limit outdoor exertion.

In addition, it has issued a red alert for Kinmen and Kaohsiung's Siaogang District, meaning that everyone may begin to experience health effects, with more sensitive groups possibly suffering serious health effects. The EPA advises all residents and people planning to visit those areas to reduce their outdoor activities and wear protective masks.