  1. Home
  2. Society

EPA warns of 'unhealthy' air quality for much of Taiwan

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an orange alert for 'unhealthy' air quality in western Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/01/30 09:58

Polluted skyline in Kaohsiung.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) forecast "unhealthy" air quality for many areas of western Taiwan and the offshore islands on Monday.

The EPA has issued an orange alert for northern Taiwan, Nantou, Hsinchu, Yunlin, Chiayi, Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Matsu for Monday. The EPA is advising sensitive groups such as those with respiratory problems and allergies to limit outdoor exertion. 

In addition, it has issued a red alert for Kinmen and Kaohsiung's Siaogang District, meaning that everyone may begin to experience health effects, with more sensitive groups possibly suffering serious health effects. The EPA advises all residents and people planning to visit those areas to reduce their outdoor activities and wear protective masks. 
Pollution
PM2.5
AQI
EPA
Air Pollution
air quality

RELATED ARTICLES

Tire plant flattened by fire
2017/01/18 17:06
Kaohsiung’s Zuoying, Yunlin’s Lunbei the most polluted areas in Taiwan
2017/01/13 17:41
Central and southern Taiwan air quality hits ‘code red’ levels
2017/01/02 14:48
Longshan Temple to go green by scrapping censers
2016/12/28 16:55
'Code red' air quality forecast for western Taiwan
2016/12/22 10:10