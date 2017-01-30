Australia wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs. New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Australia's stand-in captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl Monday in the first Chappell-Hadlee one-day cricket international against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Finch, recalled to the Australian team after missing its recent one-day series against Pakistan, found himself with the captaincy when wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, himself a caretaker in the role, injured his back in training ahead of the three-match series.

Wade was to take the captaincy from Steve Smith, who is unavailable for the series because of an ankle injury.

Australia is already without regular openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja. They are being rested to prepare for the upcoming test series against India.

As a result of those injuries and absences, 21-year-old batsman Sam Heazlett has been handed his ODI debut, while Marcus Stoinis has been recalled for his second ODI and his first since September 2015.

New Zealand opening batsman Tom Latham will also keep wicket Monday in the absence of injured Luke Ronchi, while young fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been preferred ahead of Matt Henry.

___

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Heazlett, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.