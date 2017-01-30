Mainz signs former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic on loan

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Mainz has signed former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic on loan from Premier League side Stoke for the rest of the season.

The Bundesliga team says the 26-year-old Bojan will be given the No. 10 jersey and will take part in his first training session on Monday morning.

The Spaniard, who made his debut for Barcelona in 2007, made 164 appearances for the club and has also had spells with Roma, AC Milan and Ajax.

He joined Stoke in 2014.

Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroeder says "the sporting and economic conditions were good enough to excite him and win him over."

Bojan watched from the stands as Mainz secured a late 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.