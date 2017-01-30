India wins by 5 runs to level T20 series vs England

NAGPUR, India (AP) — India won the second Twenty20 international by five runs to stay alive in the three-match series after choking England's chase on Sunday and restricting the tourists to 139-6.

Ashish Nehra (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-20) did the damage for India.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes scored 38 runs each but their efforts went in vain as the hosts leveled the series at 1-1.

Opener Lokesh Rahul scored 71 as India earlier scored 144-8 after being put into bat.

England won the first T20 by seven wickets.

The final match is in Bangalore on Wednesday.