India-England 2nd Twenty20 Scoreboard

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday at the end of the second Twenty20 international between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium:
|India
Virat Kohli c Dawson b Jordan 21
Lokesh Rahul c Stokes b Jordan 71
Suresh Raina c Jordan b Rashid 7
Yuvraj Singh lbw b Ali 4
Manish Pandey b Mills 30
Mahendra Singh Dhoni b Jordan 5
Hardik Pandya run out Jordan 2
Amit Mishra run out Ali/Jordan 0
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0
Extras: (1lb, 3w) 4
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 144
Overs: 20.
Did not bat: Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-56, 3-69, 4-125, 5-139, 6-143, 7-144, 8-144.
Bowling: Liam Dawson 2-0-20-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-36-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-22-3 (1w), Ben Stokes 3-0-21-0 (1w), Moeen Ali 4-0-20-1 (1w), Adil Rashid 3-0-24-1
|England
Jason Roy c Raina b Nehra 10
Sam Billings c Bumrah b Nehra 12
Joe Root lbw b Bumrah 38
Eoin Morgan c Pandya b Mishra 17
Ben Stokes lbw Nehra 38
Jos Buttler b Bumrah 15
Moeen Ali not out 1
Chris Jordan not out 0
Extras: (1b, 2lb, 4w, 1nb) 8
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 139
Overs: 20.
Did not bat: Liam Dawson, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-22, 3-65, 4-117, 5-137, 6-138.
Bowling: Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-33-0, Ashish Nehra 4-0-28-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-2, Amit Mishra 4-0-25-1 (1nb), Suresh Raina 4-0-30-0 (2w)
Toss: Won by England.
Result: India won by 5 runs.
Series: 1-1 in three-match series.
Umpires: C Shamshuddin, India, and Anil Chaudhary, India.
TV Umpire: Nitin Menon, India.
Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.