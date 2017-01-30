India-England 2nd Twenty20 Scoreboard

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday at the end of the second Twenty20 international between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium:

India

Virat Kohli c Dawson b Jordan 21

Lokesh Rahul c Stokes b Jordan 71

Suresh Raina c Jordan b Rashid 7

Yuvraj Singh lbw b Ali 4

Manish Pandey b Mills 30

Mahendra Singh Dhoni b Jordan 5

Hardik Pandya run out Jordan 2

Amit Mishra run out Ali/Jordan 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (1lb, 3w) 4

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 144

Overs: 20.

Did not bat: Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-56, 3-69, 4-125, 5-139, 6-143, 7-144, 8-144.

Bowling: Liam Dawson 2-0-20-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-36-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-22-3 (1w), Ben Stokes 3-0-21-0 (1w), Moeen Ali 4-0-20-1 (1w), Adil Rashid 3-0-24-1

England

Jason Roy c Raina b Nehra 10

Sam Billings c Bumrah b Nehra 12

Joe Root lbw b Bumrah 38

Eoin Morgan c Pandya b Mishra 17

Ben Stokes lbw Nehra 38

Jos Buttler b Bumrah 15

Moeen Ali not out 1

Chris Jordan not out 0

Extras: (1b, 2lb, 4w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 139

Overs: 20.

Did not bat: Liam Dawson, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-22, 3-65, 4-117, 5-137, 6-138.

Bowling: Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-33-0, Ashish Nehra 4-0-28-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-2, Amit Mishra 4-0-25-1 (1nb), Suresh Raina 4-0-30-0 (2w)

Toss: Won by England.

Result: India won by 5 runs.

Series: 1-1 in three-match series.

Umpires: C Shamshuddin, India, and Anil Chaudhary, India.

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon, India.

Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.