Premier League sides Hull, Watford upset in FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Hull striker Abel Hernandez had two penalties saved in the space of a minute, a final embarrassment for the Premier League team in its humiliating 4-1 loss to second-tier Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Hull was already heading out of the competition when Hernandez's first spot kick in the 87th minute was saved by Marcus Bettinelli, who then tripped Hernandez as the Uruguay international pounced on the rebound. Bettinelli went the right way to deny Hernandez off the second penalty attempt, too.

It was Hull's second cup exit in the space of four days, with Marco Silva's side having been eliminated by Manchester United at the semifinal stage of the League Cup despite a 2-1 win in the second leg on Thursday.

In another cup shock, Watford was beaten 1-0 by third-tier Millwall courtesy of Steve Morison's 85th-minute winner. Watford was a semifinalist last season.

Titleholder Manchester United hosts second-tier Wigan later Sunday.