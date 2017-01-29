West Ham agrees to sell Payet to Marseille for $31 million

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has agreed to sell France playmaker Dimitri Payet to former club Marseille for 25 million pounds ($31 million), two days before European soccer's January transfer window closes.

The Premier League team said Sunday that the fee has been agreed. The transfer hasn't been completed.

The 29-year-old Payet played for Marseille for two seasons before joining West Ham in June 2015 and establishing himself as one of the stars of the Premier League.

Payet told West Ham this month that he wanted to leave, despite having signed a new contract through June 2021 last year.

West Ham rejected two bids for the midfielder, before accepting a third. The club has already signed a replacement for Payet in Robert Snodgrass, the Scotland international who joined from Hull.