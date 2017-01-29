Germany's Frenzel beats Rydzek to win Nordic Combined Triple

SEEFELD, Austria (AP) — Olympic champion Eric Frenzel of Germany came from behind to win the Nordic Combined Triple for a fourth straight year on Sunday.

Beaten by Johannes Rydzek in the first two events this weekend, Frenzel started Sunday's 15-kilometer cross-country race 20 seconds behind his German teammate.

Frenzel had made up the deficit after seven kilometers, and used the final three to surge ahead of Rydzek and win the race by 30.5 seconds.

World champion Bernhard Gruber of Austria was 1 minute, 18.6 seconds back in third.

The Nordic Combined Triple added the results of all three competitions this weekend, with the overall winner on Sunday earning double World Cup points. Frenzel's win put him back in the lead of the overall World Cup standings.