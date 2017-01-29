Cold weather and showers in the coming days: CWB

Taipei, Taiwan -- The balmy weather that has been seen since the start of the Lunar New Year will give way to much cooler temperatures and wetter conditions in the coming days, said the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Sunday.

Daytime highs in the north could dip by up to 8 degrees Celsius, while highs in central, southern and eastern Taiwan may drop by 2-4 degrees, according to the CWB.



Northern and Central Taiwan will see lows around 14 to 15 degrees, while the south will drop to around 16.



Strengthening seasonal winds could also bring showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, while moisture from the south is likely to introduce rainy weather in mountainous areas in central and southern parts of the country, the forecasters said.



The weather pattern could last into Thursday, with the mercury rising gradually over the weekend, the CWB said.

