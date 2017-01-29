BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

MALAYSIA-CHINA-MISSING BOAT — Malaysian rescue ships and helicopters are encountering strong winds and choppy waters while searching for 31 people, including around 20 Chinese tourists, whose boat went missing near an eastern Malaysian city. SENT: 230 words. Developing.

PHILIPPINES-ANTI-TERROR OFFENSIVE — The Philippine military chief says a suspected Indonesian militant has been killed and one of Southeast Asia's top terror suspects is fighting for his life after they were hit in airstrikes in the country's south. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 450 words by 0700 GMT.

THAILAND-LGBT PRISONS — Thailand is making headways in how it treats its LGBT inmates. In Pattaya, a resort famous for its sordid nightlife, a prison has started separating LGBT inmates to prevent violence and make life easier for sexual minorities. The government is also considering what could be the world's first prison facility exclusively for gay and transgender inmates, although some activists worry that segregation could lead to anti-gay stigma. By Dake Kang. SENT: 850 words, photos

MONGOLIA-POLLUTION PROTEST — Thousands of Mongolians have protested for the second time this winter to call attention to government inaction on air pollution. By Grace Brown. SENT: 430 words, photo

