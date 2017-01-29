2017 LNY public services schedule

Taipei (Taiwan News) – During the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays, most of the shops are closed during some days of the period as well as public services, while some will be open but they may have reduced opening hours.

The MRT service during the 2017 Lunar New Year period from January 27 through February 1 is provided according to weekend/holiday schedule, while additional train services will be added to avoid over-crowding when necessary.

The schedules for Taipei Metro, Taipei Children’s Amusement Park (TCAP), Maokong Gondola, Taipei Arena Ice Land, Beitou Resort (including the Interactive Emergency Evacuation Exhibition Center and Kid's Playroom), and Lost and Found Service Center during the 2017 Lunar New Year period will be as follows:

1. MRT:

(1) Tamsui-Xinyi Line (R), Songshan-Xindian Line (G), Zhonghe-Xinlu Line (O), and Bannan Line (BL): The average headway is about 5~10 minutes. The average headway after 23:00 will be about 12~15 minutes.

(2) Wenhu Line (BR): The average headway is about 4~7 minutes, and about 12~15 minutes after 23:00.

2. The Taipei Children’s Amusement Park is closed on January 27 (Lunar New Year's Eve) and will resume service on January 28. From January 28 through February 1, the facility will be open between 09:00 to 20:00.

3. The Maokong Gondola is closed on January 27 (Lunar New Year's Eve) for maintenance purpose. The facility will resume service on January 28. Between January 28 and 31, the hours of the gondola are from 08:30 to 22:00. On February 1, the hours will be 08:30 to 21:00. Visitors are welcomed to take the gondola to visit the mountainous Maokong area during the holidays.

4. The Taipei Arena Ice Land will be closed on January 27 (Lunar New Year's Eve) and will resume service on January 28. The hours are 09:00 to 21:00.

5. The Beitou Resort (including the Interactive Emergency Evacuation Exhibition Center and Kid's Playroom) will be closed from January 27 to 30. It will reopen on January 31.

6. The Lost and Found Service Center will be closed from January 27 to 30 and will resume service on January 31. The hours are noon to 20:00.