Eli Tomac wins AMA Supercross race in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Eli Tomac won the AMA Supercross race Saturday at University of Phoenix Stadium for his first 450SX Class victory of the season, with Australian Chad Reed a distant second.

Tomac, a Kawasaki rider from Cortez, Colorado, won after finishing fifth, sixth and eighth in the first three races of the season. He has five career 450SX victories.

KTM's Ryan Dungey was third behind Honda's Reed after Dungey won last week in Anaheim. Dungey leads the season standings.

Ken Roczen, the Honda star who won the first two races of the season, is sidelined with wrist and arm injuries sustained in a crash last week.