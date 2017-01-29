NBA Capsules

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter following his first buzzer-beater of the season at the end of the first half to lead the Golden State Warriors to their ninth win in 10 games, 144-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Curry's 51-foot shot was the spark on a night that began with his playing status in doubt because of a sore left quadriceps muscle. After testing his leg in warmups, Curry was cleared to play and showed no signs of being slowed by the injury, hitting nine 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant added 23 points, and Klay Thompson had 16 to give Golden State its eighth straight win over its Southern California rival. Blake Griffin scored 20 points for the struggling Clippers. They have lost four of five since star point guard Chris Paul went down with a torn ligament in left thumb.

CELTICS 112, BUCKS 108, OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isaiah Thomas had 37 points, and Jae Crowder scored four of his 20 points on free throws in the final 28 seconds of overtime to help Boston beat Milwaukee.

Boston won its third straight after squandering a 16-point second half lead and a 42-point first quarter, its best of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 21 points, and Greg Monroe had 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

HEAT 116, PISTONS 103

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 23 points and Miami beat Detriot to push the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games.

Wayne Ellington added 19 points, James Johnson had 18, and Dion Waiters 17 for the Heat. They tied a season high with 14 3-pointers, with Ellington making three in less than two minutes in the final quarter. The Heat outscored Detroit 26-12 in the fourth.

Miami was 11-30 at the midway point of its season — and hasn't lost since.

Reggie Jackson scored 24 points for Detroit. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 20 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 129, NETS 109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds to lead Minnesota past Brooklyn.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points and four assists, and Zach LaVine scored 20 points for the Timberwolves. They have won seven of their last 10 games.

Brook Lopez had 25 points and seven rebounds and hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for the Nets. They have lost five straight and 21 of their last 23 games.

KINGS 109, HORNETS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Sacramento handed Charlotte Hornets its fourth straight loss.

Cousins scored the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left on a driving layup. The Hornets had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Frank Kaminsky shot an airball on a 3-pointer. Cousins grabbed the rebound and was fouled, making one free throw.

Darren Collison added 17 points for the Kings. Kemba Walker had 20 points of his 26 points in the third quarter for Charlotte.

NUGGETS 123, SUNS 112

PHOENIX (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 32 points and Denver took advantage of a third-quarter parade to the free throw line to beat Phoenix for the second time in three nights.

Kenneth Faried had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, winners of three straight and seven of their last nine. The Nuggets were 18 of 19 at the foul line in the third quarter, and finished 37 of 42.

Eric Bledsoe scored a career-high 41 for the Suns. Devin Booker added 23.

GRIZZLIES 102, JAZZ 95

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zach Randolph scored a season-high 28 points in Memphis' victory over Utah.

Mike Conley added 23 points, and Marc Gasol had 18. Rodney Hood led the Jazz with 20 points.