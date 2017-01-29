Taipei the 14th most popular tourist destination: Euromonitor

Taipei beats Tokyo and Seoul ranking 14th tourist destination city in 2015, while Hong Kong regains world champion, according to the Top City Destinations Ranking 2017 released on Thursday.

Based on international visitor arrivals, Euromonitor International, a global market research firm released a report on top global destinations Thursday. Hong Kong received 26.68 million visitors in 2015, ahead of Bangkok's 18.73 million.

The No. 3 to No. 13 spots went to London, Singapore, Paris, Macau, Dubai, Istanbul, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Shenzhen, Antalya and Rome.

According to the report, Taipei received 9,045,800 visitor arrivals in 2015, up 5 percent from the previous year..

Other Asian cities finishing behind Taipei in the rankings were Phuket (16th), Tokyo (17th), Guangzhou (18th), Shanghai (26th) and Delhi (28th).

The only other city in Taiwan to finish in the top 100 was Taichung in 97th place with 1.98 million arrivals, one spot ahead of Jeju, South Korea, and not far behind Samui and Krabi in Thailand, which ranked 91st and 93rd, respectively.

Overall, Euromonitor found that tourist arrivals continued to grow in global urban centers in 2015 by as much as 5.5 percent over the previous year, illustrating the continued economic importance of tourism to the world's largest cities.