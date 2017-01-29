NBA Capsules

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 23 points and the Miami Heat pushed the NBA's longest current winning streak to seven games, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-103 on Saturday.

Wayne Ellington added 19 points, James Johnson had 18, and Dion Waiters 17 for the Heat. They tied a season high with 14 3-pointers, with Ellington making three in less than two minutes in the final quarter. The Heat outscored Detroit 26-12 in the fourth.

Miami was 11-30 at the midway point of its season — and hasn't lost since.

Reggie Jackson scored 24 points for Detroit. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 20 rebounds.

KINGS 109, HORNETS 106

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Sacramento handed Charlotte Hornets its fourth straight loss.

Cousins scored the go-ahead basket with 14.3 seconds left on a driving layup. The Hornets had a chance to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Frank Kaminsky shot an airball on a 3-pointer. Cousins grabbed the rebound and was fouled, making one free throw.

Darren Collison added 17 points for the Kings. Kemba Walker had 20 points of his 26 points in the third quarter for Charlotte.