WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

LONDON — Liverpool's season continues to implode after second-tier side Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicts the latest setback in the FA Cup. By Rob Harris. SENT: 830 words, photos.

— SOC--Tottenham-Wycombe — Son saves Spurs from FA Cup humiliation vs 4th-tier Wycombe. SENT: 420 words, photos.

— SOC--Chelsea — As rivals struggle in FA Cup, Chelsea flaunts squad strength. By Sam Johnson. SENT: 450 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — In a scintillating throwback, Roger Federer plays Rafael Nadal for the Australian Open title Sunday. Federer is going for an 18th Grand Slam trophy, Nadal for his 15th. It's been almost six years since these rivals met in a Grand Slam final. By John Pye. Final not before 0830 GMT.

— TEN--Australian Open-The Latest — Real-time updates.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Senegal and Sadio Mane blow it at the African Cup of Nations, with the title favorite's star player missing the decisive spot kick in a penalty shootout loss to Cameroon in the quarterfinals. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid's title chances take another hit after a scoreless draw at promoted Alaves in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 470 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich produces another uninspired performance in beating Werder Bremen 2-1, while Leipzig keeps pace by defeating previously unbeaten Hoffenheim. By Cairan Fahey. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Inter Milan coach Stefano Piolo warns Serie A his team has yet to peak after it beat bottom club Pescara 3-0 for its ninth successive victory in all competitions. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 630 words, photos.

GLF--QATAR MASTERS

DOHA, Qatar — Jeunghun Wang breaks through a crowded leaderboard with a 7-under 65 in the third round to open a three-shot lead at the Qatar Masters. SENT: 370 words.

GLF--FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

SAN DIEGO — Patrick Rodgers has a clean scorecard to match a picture-perfect day at Torrey Pines and shoots a 5-under 67 to share the lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. by Doug Ferguson. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

— SOC--French Roundup — Valbuena misses open goal as Lyon loses at home to Lille 2-1. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— CRI--South Africa-Sri Lanka — rica crushes Sri Lanka with 15 overs to spare in 1st ODI. SENT: 380 words.

— SKI--WCup-Men's Downhill — Hannes Reichelt leads from start to win World Cup downhill. SENT: 340 words, photos.

— RAC--Britain-Horse Dies — Many Clouds, winner of 2015 Grand National, dies after race. SENT: 210 words, photo.

— GLF--LPGA Tour — Stacy Lewis, Lexi Thompson share lead. UPCOMING: 190 words.

— ATH--Boston Indoor-Stepanova — Russian whistleblower returns to competition. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 630 words.

— RAC--Pegasus World Cup — Arrogate tops California Chrome, rolls in Pegasus World Cup. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 670 words, photos.

