Arrogate tops California Chrome, rolls in Pegasus World Cup

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Arrogate has beaten California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday in his rival's last race before retirement.

Arrogate went to the front near the head of the stretch, and jockey Mike Smith delivered what became an easy win as California Chrome was eased.

Arrogate has won six straight races, the last three being the Travers, the Breeders' Cup Classic and now the inaugural running of the world's richest race. He edged California Chrome in the Breeders' Cup last year, and the two were stride-for-stride in much of the early going Saturday.

But then Arrogate took off, and finished 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.61. Shaman Ghost was second and Neolithic was third.

California Chrome will begin a stud career in Kentucky in the coming days.