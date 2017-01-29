Russian whistleblower Stepanova returns to competition

BOSTON (AP) — Russian doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova is back on the track.

Stepanova ran in the 800 meters Saturday at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix. She finished last as she works her way back from a tendon injury suffered at last summer's European championships.

Stepanova fled her homeland after she and her husband gave evidence to the World Anti-Doping Agency of systematic cheating in Russian sports. She was competing as a neutral athlete in Boston, the only one missing a flag on her bib or next her name on the scoreboard.

Stepanova's testimony played a central role in the IAAF's decision to suspend Russia's track and field federation from global competition and exclude all but one member of its team from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August.