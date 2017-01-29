California governor to get further prostate cancer treatment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further radiation treatment for prostate cancer.

Brown's office made the announcement Saturday in a brief statement.

Brown's oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco, says in the statement the disease is not extensive and can be treated with "a short course of radiotherapy."

Small says the prognosis for Brown is "excellent" and that he doesn't expect any significant side effects.

Brown's office says he will continue his full work schedule through treatment, which is planned to occur between late February and early March.

This is the third time the 78-year-old governor has been treated for cancer since taking office in 2011.

In April 2011, he had surgery to remove a cancerous growth on the right side of his nose. Five years ago he received treatment for prostate cancer.