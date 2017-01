MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Showcourt schedule Sunday at the Australian Open:

Rod Laver Arena Play begins at 0500 GMT

Mixed Doubles Final: Abigail Spears, United States, and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, vs. Sania Mirza, India, and Ivan Dodig (2), Croatia

Men's Singles Final (not before 0830 GMT): Roger Federer (17), Switzerland, vs. Rafael Nadal (9), Spain