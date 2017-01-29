Wins for Kodaira, Nuis, Bloemen at speedskating World Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Nao Kodaira of Japan won another 500-meter sprint at a speedskating World Cup, her sixth victory of the season on Saturday.

As on Friday, Kodaira was the only one to clock under 38 seconds.

Kjeld Nuis defeated Dutch teammate Kai Verbij by 0.59 to win the men's 1,000 with a track record 1:08.25.

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada claimed his first World Cup 5000 victory, beating Peter Michael of New Zealand by 0.81 seconds.

Ireen Wust edged Dutch teammate Marrit Leenstra to win back-to-back 1,500 races following her win in Heerenveen last December. Leenstra took the overall lead from Bergsma, who finished fifth in Berlin.